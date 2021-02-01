Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,731 shares of company stock worth $3,893,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

