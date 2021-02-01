Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $18.00 on Friday. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

