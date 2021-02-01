LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LPTH opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

