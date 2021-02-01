Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of WB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

