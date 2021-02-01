Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $128.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.