FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Natixis bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $24,771,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.