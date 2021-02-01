Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $525.38 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $579.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,943,094 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

