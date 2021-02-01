Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $525.38 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $579.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.66.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
