Aflac (AFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

