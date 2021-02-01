Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

