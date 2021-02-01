Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FURY stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,195,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Fury Gold Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

