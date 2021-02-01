iRobot Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of iRobot in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.68 per share for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

iRobot stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

