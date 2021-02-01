7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VIIAU stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

