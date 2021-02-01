Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 8th (OTCMKTS:FAIIU)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FAIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 8th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FAIIU stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35.

