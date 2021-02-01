Holicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Holicity’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 1st. Holicity had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Holicity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of HOLUU opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Holicity has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the third quarter worth about $7,245,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the third quarter worth about $9,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

