Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VRIG stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.
