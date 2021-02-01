Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VRIG stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 84,959 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 827,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter.

