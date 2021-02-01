Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Expands By 35.0%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 722,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

