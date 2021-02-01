FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Shares of PXD opened at $120.90 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.