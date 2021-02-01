ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YLDE opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

