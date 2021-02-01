Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,784 shares of company stock worth $62,482,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

