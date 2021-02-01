Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

MAG opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.80.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Insiders sold a total of 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

