BitSend Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $97,527.94 and $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00308229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003281 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.37 or 0.01577465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,793,200 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

