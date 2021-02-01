CryptoFranc Reaches One Day Volume of $36,911.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $36,911.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

The official message board for CryptoFranc is https://reddit.com/ www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc's official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here According to CryptoCompare, "The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. "