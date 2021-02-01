Casino Betting Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.38 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $65,227.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.