ODEM 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,073.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. ODEM has a market cap of $3.15 million and $1,073.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

