Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.