Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

