Solaris (XLR) Reaches Market Cap of $372,949.45

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Solaris has a market capitalization of $372,949.45 and approximately $35,472.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

