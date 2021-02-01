USDJ Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, USDJ has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00134443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038417 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,657,887 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

