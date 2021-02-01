Traceability Chain Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $147.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00089850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012793 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

