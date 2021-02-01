Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $68,121.98 and $1,405.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

