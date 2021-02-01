NFTLootBox Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $974,832.98 and approximately $677,050.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $43.14 or 0.00128542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00134069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00268306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038422 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

