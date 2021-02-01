Centrality Price Reaches $0.0397 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.04 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

