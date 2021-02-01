BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0018 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.95 million and $202,927.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

