Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 6.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 837,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,580. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

