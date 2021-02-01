Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 11,869,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Altria Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

