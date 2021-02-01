Attila Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Attila has a market cap of $56.59 million and $186,742.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Profile

ATT is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

