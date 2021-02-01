Curio Price Reaches $0.29 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Curio has a total market capitalization of $536,182.18 and $20,962.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curio has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

