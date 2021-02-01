Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $60.56 million and $8.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00387871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,770,055 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

