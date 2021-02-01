TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $30,670.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00133336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038066 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,271,366,593 coins and its circulating supply is 38,270,637,484 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

