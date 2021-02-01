Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Reaches $71,751.36

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 338.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $71,751.36 and approximately $371.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hyper Speed Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment."