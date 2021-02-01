Hyperion Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $19,719.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 42,057,448 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

