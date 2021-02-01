Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits One Day Volume of $920,225.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $920,225.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

MDA is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

