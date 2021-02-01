YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $890,646.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

