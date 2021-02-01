Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $132,192.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

