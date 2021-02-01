Nyzo Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $640,440.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

