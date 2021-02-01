Rate3 (RTE) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $528,270.72 and approximately $258,844.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

