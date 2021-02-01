USDx stablecoin (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008458 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002353 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

