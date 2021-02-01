Komodo Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $82.43 million and $13.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00110836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,900,198 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

