Bird.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $3.17 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for $146.04 or 0.00433928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

