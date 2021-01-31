DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.18

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DAD token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.
About DAD
DAD Token Trading
DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
